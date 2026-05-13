The Heart Collectors - 5/28

Finalists at the International Folk Music Awards 2025 – Album of the Year”

Merging the inspiration of 60’s and 70’s inspired Americana/Folk, with a distinct Celtic Lilt, The Heart Collectors have spent the last 8 years ‘collecting hearts’ of international audiences through heartfelt ballads, toe-tapping jigs, and “Epic Folk” anthems. With comparison to iconic artists of the Woodstokian era of folk, including Fleetwood Mac, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Loreena Mckennit and The Seekers, The Heart Collectors combine four part vocal harmony with delicate keys, soaring cello, rolling Banjo, sparkling mandolin, intricate guitar, haunting cello, to create a sound that resonates from bluegrass-inflected folk to ethereal soundscapes. From acoustic harmony lead ballads to Bowie-esque sonic soundscapes, Australian four piece ‘Epic Folk’ group The Heart Collectors capture the essence of inspiration, honesty of love, and the nature of the cosmos in their music.