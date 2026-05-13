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The Heart Collectors - 5/28

The Heart Collectors - 5/28

Finalists at the International Folk Music Awards 2025 – Album of the Year”

Merging the inspiration of 60’s and 70’s inspired Americana/Folk, with a distinct Celtic Lilt, The Heart Collectors have spent the last 8 years ‘collecting hearts’ of international audiences through heartfelt ballads, toe-tapping jigs, and “Epic Folk” anthems. With comparison to iconic artists of the Woodstokian era of folk, including Fleetwood Mac, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Loreena Mckennit and The Seekers, The Heart Collectors combine four part vocal harmony with delicate keys, soaring cello, rolling Banjo, sparkling mandolin, intricate guitar, haunting cello, to create a sound that resonates from bluegrass-inflected folk to ethereal soundscapes. From acoustic harmony lead ballads to Bowie-esque sonic soundscapes, Australian four piece ‘Epic Folk’ group The Heart Collectors capture the essence of inspiration, honesty of love, and the nature of the cosmos in their music.

White Horse Black Mountain
$20.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

White Horse Black Mountain
(828) 669-0816
boxoffice@whitehorseblackmountain.com
https://www.whitehorseblackmountain.com/
White Horse Black Mountain
05 Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711
Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
(828) 669-0816
boxoffice@whitehorseblackmountain.com
https://www.whitehorseblackmountain.com