The Healing Kinship of Trees

Join us for a conversation between author Lindsay Branham and AJ Hardie of Asheville GreenWorks on creating reciprocal relationships with trees.

In her new book, Lindsay Branham invites readers into an embodied, reciprocal relationship with tees to heal our severed connections to ourselves and the earth, returning home to the living world. Heartwood: The Wisdom and Healing Kinship of Trees speaks directly to what is the missing piece at the heart of the unfolding environmental mega-crisis: the fact that our dissatisfaction, discontent and despair are core symptoms of being separated from nature. Lindsay shares how to rediscover the medicine that is right under our feet.

Lindsay Branham is an environmental psychologist, Emmy-nominated filmmaker, and founder of NOVO and The Heartwood Institute, initiatives that address ecological and human rights crises through film, culture, and community engagement. With a PhD in Psychology from Cambridge, her work explores how humans can restore a sense of kinship with the living world, weaving together environmental psychology, storytelling, spirituality, and ecology.

Asheville GreenWorks is a 501(c)3 registered environmental non-profit that seeks to inspire, equip, and mobilize communities to create an equitable, climate resilient future. https://ashevillegreenworks.org