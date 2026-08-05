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The Gayest Show on Earth

The Gayest Show on Earth

The Gayest Show on Earth is coming to LEAF Global Arts for one unforgettable evening celebrating the incredible talent of local LGBTQIA+ singer-songwriters.

Hosted by the fabulous Flamy Grant, this special showcase brings together an outstanding lineup of artists for a night of original music, storytelling, and community.

Featuring performances by:
McKinney
Whitney Mongé
Maddie Shuler
Sage Christie
Elizabeth McCorvey
Lucille Klement
Blue Ridge Parkway

Whether you're discovering a new favorite artist or coming to support Asheville's vibrant creative community, this is a night you won't want to miss.
Saturday, August 15
Doors/Open: 6:00 PM

LEAF Global Arts
19 Eagle Street, Asheville

Tickets:
$15 Advance
$20 Day Of
Come celebrate music, creativity, and the voices that make our community stronger.

LEAF Global
$15-$20
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

LEAF Global Arts
8286868742
operations@theleaf.org
LEAF Global
19 Eagle St.
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
828-686-8742
info@theleaf.org
https://theleaf.org