The Gayest Show on Earth is coming to LEAF Global Arts for one unforgettable evening celebrating the incredible talent of local LGBTQIA+ singer-songwriters.

Hosted by the fabulous Flamy Grant, this special showcase brings together an outstanding lineup of artists for a night of original music, storytelling, and community.

Featuring performances by:

McKinney

Whitney Mongé

Maddie Shuler

Sage Christie

Elizabeth McCorvey

Lucille Klement

Blue Ridge Parkway

Whether you're discovering a new favorite artist or coming to support Asheville's vibrant creative community, this is a night you won't want to miss.

Saturday, August 15

Doors/Open: 6:00 PM

LEAF Global Arts

19 Eagle Street, Asheville

Tickets:

$15 Advance

$20 Day Of

Come celebrate music, creativity, and the voices that make our community stronger.