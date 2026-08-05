The Gayest Show on Earth
The Gayest Show on Earth
The Gayest Show on Earth is coming to LEAF Global Arts for one unforgettable evening celebrating the incredible talent of local LGBTQIA+ singer-songwriters.
Hosted by the fabulous Flamy Grant, this special showcase brings together an outstanding lineup of artists for a night of original music, storytelling, and community.
Featuring performances by:
McKinney
Whitney Mongé
Maddie Shuler
Sage Christie
Elizabeth McCorvey
Lucille Klement
Blue Ridge Parkway
Whether you're discovering a new favorite artist or coming to support Asheville's vibrant creative community, this is a night you won't want to miss.
Saturday, August 15
Doors/Open: 6:00 PM
LEAF Global Arts
19 Eagle Street, Asheville
Tickets:
$15 Advance
$20 Day Of
Come celebrate music, creativity, and the voices that make our community stronger.