The Forest Dwellers - 8/14

Join us on Friday, August 14, at 7pm, for an intimate studio concert in The Resonating Room, as acclaimed musical artists Chinobay, Scott Sheerin, and River Guerguerian come together to create their first live-recorded album as "The Forest Dwellers."

This newly formed global music trio is comprised of Ugandan musician, Chinobay, who embodies the ancestral spirits of traditional African music with virtuosity and soul on kora, endongo, kalimba, and balufon; extraordinary percussionist, River Guerguerian, who flies between worlds on wings of rhythm and time on his unique hybrid drumset, frame drums, Middle Eastern hand drums, and handpan; and healing artist and wind player, Scott Sheerin, who plays with flutes, saxophones, bass clarinet, and wind synth while riding the flow of the human heart and the mysterious subtle realms which permeate the universe. Grounded in nature but ethereal in their vision, these artists aspire to take listeners on a cosmic musical journey.

Nestled in the forest off Ox Creek Road, The Resonating Room was designed to optimize deep listening experiences.

