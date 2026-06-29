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The Dirty Doors - A Tribute to The Doors FINAL show in North Carolina

The Dirty Doors - A Tribute to The Doors FINAL show in North Carolina

This will be our FINAL performance in North Carolina.
Don’t miss out. Let’s get together one more time!
The Dirty Doors celebrate the energy, excitement, and passion of the timeless music of The Doors like no other tribute band.

Since 2012, The Dirty Doors have faithfully recreated the magic of a Doors concert in sound and stage presence with all the classic hits like “Light My Fire,” “Riders On The Storm,” “Hello, I Love You,” and “L.A. Woman.”

We hope you will join us at the Visulite Theatre for our final performance in North Carolina.

Reed Barrickman - Vocals
Matt Boehnlein - Guitar
Geoff Lewis - Keyboards
Eric Sanders - Drums
TheDirtyDoors.com

Visulite Theatre
$16 advanced / $20 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Visulite Theatre

Artist Group Info

The Dirty Doors
dirtydoorstribute.com
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com
www.visulite.com