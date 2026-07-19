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The Dancing Fleas at White Horse Black Mountain - 8/02

The Dancing Fleas at White Horse Black Mountain - 8/02

The Dancing Fleas, America's premiere ukulele party band, brings the show to White Horse Black Mountain for a fun Sunday evening. The Fleas combine original takes on already written songs, as well as their own originals, with dancing and a plethora of musical instruments.

White Horse Black Mountain
sliding scale
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
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Artist Group Info

The Dancing Fleas
thedancingfleas@gmail.com
thedancingfleas.com
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711
Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
https://www.whitehorseblackmountain.org