The Dancing Fleas at White Horse Black Mountain - 8/02
The Dancing Fleas at White Horse Black Mountain - 8/02
The Dancing Fleas, America's premiere ukulele party band, brings the show to White Horse Black Mountain for a fun Sunday evening. The Fleas combine original takes on already written songs, as well as their own originals, with dancing and a plethora of musical instruments.
White Horse Black Mountain
sliding scale
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
The Dancing Fleas
thedancingfleas@gmail.com
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org