The Chairmen of The Board Concert - WoodMill Winery, Vale, NC - 6/06

**You're Invited to the Summer Time Kick-Off Concert at WoodMill Winery!**

Hey there, music lovers! We’re kicking off summer in style at WoodMill Winery, and you won't want to miss it!

**Main Stage:** Get ready to groove with The Chairmen of the Board! Check them out at http://www.thechairmenoftheboard.com

**New Pavilion Stage:** Our good friends, Todd & Friends, will start the fun at 4:00 PM. Learn more about them at www.woodmillmusicworks.com/toddandfriendsband

We’ll have tasty food trucks, chilled wine, and our famous WoodMill wine slushies to keep you refreshed and energized!

And don’t forget, The Chairmen of the Board and The Executives will take the stage at 7:00 PM for an unforgettable performance.

Bring your friends and come join the celebration!

More Info:

http://www.woodmillmusicworks.com