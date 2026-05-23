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The Chairmen of The Board Concert - WoodMill Winery, Vale, NC - 6/06

The Chairmen of The Board Concert - WoodMill Winery, Vale, NC - 6/06

**You're Invited to the Summer Time Kick-Off Concert at WoodMill Winery!**

Hey there, music lovers! We’re kicking off summer in style at WoodMill Winery, and you won't want to miss it!

**Main Stage:** Get ready to groove with The Chairmen of the Board! Check them out at http://www.thechairmenoftheboard.com

**New Pavilion Stage:** Our good friends, Todd & Friends, will start the fun at 4:00 PM. Learn more about them at www.woodmillmusicworks.com/toddandfriendsband
We’ll have tasty food trucks, chilled wine, and our famous WoodMill wine slushies to keep you refreshed and energized!
And don’t forget, The Chairmen of the Board and The Executives will take the stage at 7:00 PM for an unforgettable performance.
Bring your friends and come join the celebration!

More Info:
http://www.woodmillmusicworks.com

Woodmill Winery Music Works
$15.00 - $20.00
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Woodmill Winery
(704) 276-9911
events@woodmillwinery.com

Artist Group Info

Chairmen of The Board
darin@page-productions.com
www.thechairmenoftheboard.com
Woodmill Winery Music Works
1350 WoodMill Winery Ln
Vale, North Carolina 28168
704-276-9911
woodmillmusicworks@gmail.com
www.woodmillmusicworks.com