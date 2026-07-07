The Chain - Fleetwood Mac Tribute
The Chain - Fleetwood Mac Tribute
THE CHAIN pays homage to all the greatest hits of Fleetwood Mac, featuring the talents of Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie and John McVie. The Chain is comprised of five seasoned, talented musicians who have been performing in many musical projects over the years both local and national.
Visulite Theatre
$20 advanced / $25 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Visulite Theatre
Artist Group Info
The Chain
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth AveCharlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com