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The Chain - Fleetwood Mac Tribute

The Chain - Fleetwood Mac Tribute

THE CHAIN pays homage to all the greatest hits of Fleetwood Mac, featuring the talents of Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie and John McVie. The Chain is comprised of five seasoned, talented musicians who have been performing in many musical projects over the years both local and national.

Visulite Theatre
$20 advanced / $25 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Visulite Theatre

Artist Group Info

The Chain
facebook.com/TheCHAIN1977
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com
www.visulite.com