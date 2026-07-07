The Brothers Comatose - 10/15

Fusing old school string band instrumentation with rock and roll exuberance, The Brothers Comatose cement their status as standard bearers of a thriving, innovative West Coast roots movement on their intoxicating new album, Golden Grass. Recorded with co-producers Greg Holden and Tim Bluhm, the collection is as diverse and enthralling as the California landscape itself—at times carefree and breezy, at times wild and rugged—with lush, organic arrangements full of rich vocal harmonies and driving guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, and upright bass. While the record marks the group’s first release with newest member Addie Levy, the result is quintessential Brothers Comatose: a warm, joyful reflection on identity and the ties that bind from a band that knows exactly who they are (and exactly where they come from).

Founded by Ben and Alex Morrison in 2008, The Brothers Comatose first emerged from San Francisco with their 2010 debut, Songs From The Stoop, which helped earn dates with the likes of Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Greensky Bluegrass, and Trampled By Turtles. In the decade-and-a-half that followed, the critically acclaimed quintet would go on to release five more full-length LPs, rack up nearly 50 million streams, land festival slots at Outside Lands, High Sierra, and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, tour with Lake Street Dive, The Devil Makes Three, and Yonder Mountain String Band, and build up a devoted following thanks to their raucous live shows and relentless schedule.