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The Big Crafty - July 11-12

The Big Crafty - July 11-12

The Big Crafty — a hand-to-heart celebration of creative exuberance — returns on Saturday and Sunday, July 11 and 12, noon-6 p.m. daily at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville. $10 entry on Saturday (buy tickets or pay at the door), free to enter on Sunday.

Shop for ceramics, prints, jewelry, woodwork and more, while also celebrating the vibrant and resurgent creative community of WNC.

Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville
0-$10
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 12, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Big Crafty
https://thebigcrafty.com
Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville
87 Haywood Street
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
info@harrahscherokeecenterasheville.com
https://www.harrahscherokeecenterasheville.com