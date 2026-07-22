The B-Sides - 8/06
The B-Sides - 8/06
The B-Sides is a five-piece rock-soul fusion band that was born out of late-night jam sessions at their college rehearsal space.
Blending the raw energy of rock with the depth and groove of soul, the band has built a sound that’s both electric and heartfelt. Each of the five members brings their own unique background and influence, creating a dynamic mix.
Now stepping beyond campus stages and into the professional music world, the B-Sides are dedicated to carving out their own space. Their music is about connection; about bringing people together in the same way they were brought together in the first place.
White Horse Black Mountain
$20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
White Horse
(828) 669-0816
boxoffice@whitehorseblackmountain.com
Artist Group Info
The B Sides
bsidesmusicgroup@gmail.com
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org