The B-Sides - 8/06

The B-Sides is a five-piece rock-soul fusion band that was born out of late-night jam sessions at their college rehearsal space.

Blending the raw energy of rock with the depth and groove of soul, the band has built a sound that’s both electric and heartfelt. Each of the five members brings their own unique background and influence, creating a dynamic mix.

Now stepping beyond campus stages and into the professional music world, the B-Sides are dedicated to carving out their own space. Their music is about connection; about bringing people together in the same way they were brought together in the first place.