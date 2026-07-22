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The B-Sides - 8/06

The B-Sides - 8/06

The B-Sides is a five-piece rock-soul fusion band that was born out of late-night jam sessions at their college rehearsal space.

Blending the raw energy of rock with the depth and groove of soul, the band has built a sound that’s both electric and heartfelt. Each of the five members brings their own unique background and influence, creating a dynamic mix.

Now stepping beyond campus stages and into the professional music world, the B-Sides are dedicated to carving out their own space. Their music is about connection; about bringing people together in the same way they were brought together in the first place.

White Horse Black Mountain
$20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

White Horse
(828) 669-0816
boxoffice@whitehorseblackmountain.com
https://www.whitehorseblackmountain.com/

Artist Group Info

The B Sides
bsidesmusicgroup@gmail.com
https://thebsidesband.my.canva.site/
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711
Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
https://www.whitehorseblackmountain.org