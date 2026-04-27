© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Art of Paul

The Art of Paul

THE ART OF PAUL
Benjamin Falcon (You Can Call Me Paul) and Daniel Shearin (River Whyless) present an evening of music featuring the songs of Simon and Garfunkel. The Art of Paul is an intimate review of the classic Paul Simon songs written during the early era of his career, while he was performing and recording with Art Garfunkel. The folk ballads that became part of the American songbook will transport you through the years to a nostalgic place and time. Doors at 5:30pm, show at 6:30pm.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$20.81
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801