The Art of Paul
The Art of Paul
THE ART OF PAUL
Benjamin Falcon (You Can Call Me Paul) and Daniel Shearin (River Whyless) present an evening of music featuring the songs of Simon and Garfunkel. The Art of Paul is an intimate review of the classic Paul Simon songs written during the early era of his career, while he was performing and recording with Art Garfunkel. The folk ballads that became part of the American songbook will transport you through the years to a nostalgic place and time. Doors at 5:30pm, show at 6:30pm.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$20.81
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801