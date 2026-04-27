THE ART OF PAUL

Benjamin Falcon (You Can Call Me Paul) and Daniel Shearin (River Whyless) present an evening of music featuring the songs of Simon and Garfunkel. The Art of Paul is an intimate review of the classic Paul Simon songs written during the early era of his career, while he was performing and recording with Art Garfunkel. The folk ballads that became part of the American songbook will transport you through the years to a nostalgic place and time. Doors at 5:30pm, show at 6:30pm.