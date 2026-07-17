The 14th Annual Haunted Trail by Asheville Plays - 10/9-30

Asheville Plays is thrilled to announce the return of the 14th Annual Haunted Trail, Asheville's favorite family-friendly Halloween tradition! Designed with families in mind (recommended for ages 3–12), the Haunted Trail combines immersive sets, live performers, and interactive storytelling to create a memorable Halloween experience that is spooky, quirky, and fun without relying on physical contact or gore. The Adventure Center of Asheville is the host of this one of a kind live outdoor theatrical experience. A special Sweet Peek Tour is offered nightly at 6:30 PM, allowing younger guests to experience the trail without actors before deciding if they'd like to enjoy the full show. Visitors can also explore Pirates Cove from 6-9 pm, featuring a 30-foot Pirate Ship Escape Room, live mermaid encounters, and pirate-themed activities. Reserve your 10 minute escape game upon arr-rival as the games book up quickly! The fun doesn't stop there. Guests ages 4 and older can explore The Adventure Centers glowing aerial adventure courses illuminated with thousands of colorful lights and lasers. Combo tickets for both attractions are available online and are expected to sell out in advance. The Haunted Trail does not sell out, but the entrance closes at 9:00 PM. Beyond the attractions, guests can enjoy a lively festival tent complete with local vendors, a lil ghouls play area, brews and beverages of all kinds, and hot & delicious Mellow Mushroom pizza. Asheville Plays is proud to continue its partnership with MANNA FoodBank through the Boo to Hunger program. Every Haunted Trail admission helps provide 4 meals for neighbors facing food insecurity. Additionally, $1 from every adult beverage sold will go to Camp Lakey Gap. Guests can enjoy live music on Friday nights at the Haunted Trail from the Asheville Rock Academy Kids Band. Get your tickets and enjoy a night of Halloween fun while giving back to the Western North Carolina community!

2026 DATES: OCT 9,10,16,17,22, 23,24,25.29,30 For tickets and additional information, visit www.hauntedtrailwnc.com.