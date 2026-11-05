© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 11th Annual Speak to the Mountain Divine Healing Services

The 11th Annual Speak to the Mountain Divine Healing Services

Free and open to the public. Come expecting signs, wonders, and miracles as we preach and demonstrate the Supernatural Jesus. Hebrews 13:8 says He never changes, and we believe that He still wants you well. Come experience worship, fellowship, and refreshments nightly at 7pm the 11th thru the 15th and Sunday at 11am too.

New Song Church
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Indigenous Agape Ministry
8285077392
newsongcherokee@gmail.com
newsongcherokee.com
New Song Church
3548 Wolfetown Rd
Cherokee, North Carolina 28719
8285077392
newsongcherokee@gmail.com
newsongcherokee.com