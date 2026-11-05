The 11th Annual Speak to the Mountain Divine Healing Services
The 11th Annual Speak to the Mountain Divine Healing Services
Free and open to the public. Come expecting signs, wonders, and miracles as we preach and demonstrate the Supernatural Jesus. Hebrews 13:8 says He never changes, and we believe that He still wants you well. Come experience worship, fellowship, and refreshments nightly at 7pm the 11th thru the 15th and Sunday at 11am too.
New Song Church
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Indigenous Agape Ministry
8285077392
newsongcherokee@gmail.com
New Song Church
3548 Wolfetown RdCherokee, North Carolina 28719
8285077392
newsongcherokee@gmail.com