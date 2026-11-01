ThanksLiving Vegan Potluck at Animal Haven of Asheville - 11/21

Join us for a compassionate fall afternoon with friends, family, and the 60+ rescued animals at Animal Haven. Bring a vegan (no meat, dairy, eggs, honey, gelatin, or other animal products) potluck dish that serves at least eight people, plus a serving utensil and ingredient list. To reduce waste, please bring your own plate, utensils, and beverage. A $10 suggested donation per adult helps support food, shelter, and medical care for the animals. Kids under 12 attend free. The thrift store will be open for shopping and donations, and the event is rain or shine. Guests are encouraged to bring unbleached pumpkins, melons, apples, or watermelon for volunteers to give to the animals.