Teso Ellis and Friends

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TESO ELLIS & FRIENDS

Teso Ellis is an Indie singer songwriter out of Asheville, North Carolina With a genre, bending sound nostalgic of 90s alternative rock and classic soul, driven by folky tones and Lofi hip-hop grooves. A vibe that is completely unique but somehow familiar. He released a renegade album called “the end” with a band called chilltonic and this album is nearly impossible to get your hands on, unless you come out to one of his shows and ask him for it personally! That’s the definition of independent art.

OVADYA

O•VAD•YA has been playing before extremely diverse audiences for over 15 years… From opening for Eric Burdon and the

Animals, to Piamenta (the “Israeli Jimi Hendrix”) and benefits, to clubs to live radio, from festivals to synagogues to intimate

coffeehouses. Their music has been featured on radio nationally and locally in both Chicago and Asheville (WXRT, WNUR, WBEZ,

WNUR, WLUP, WPVM and many more nationally), charting in CMJ & grabbing major (Polygram) label interest & indie label offers.

Press on O•VAD•YA includes Chicago Sun Times affiliates, Chicago Tribune, Illinois Entertainer, Yediot Ahoronot (Israel’s biggest

newspaper) and many other newspapers / periodicals. Some of the band’s (older) music is on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music,

Amazon, Pandora, Deezer and more. Studio plans for new music is in the works.