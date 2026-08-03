Ten Minute Movies - 8/30

– FULLY SEATED SHOW Ten Minute Movies returns for the first time since 2023! We take cult and classic movies and transform them into ten minute plays on the Grey Eagle stage, building ramshackle worlds out of old cardboard and thrift store castoffs. Whether you want to perform, help build sets, or you simply want to watch, we have room for you. Come join us! —————-This installment of TMM is a benefit for Asheville Bike Recyclery.