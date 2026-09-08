Tempus Concert - 10/2,3
Tempus Concert - 10/2,3
Tempus presents From Silence…
Experience the artistry of Tempus, the Asheville Choral Society’s select vocal ensemble, in an intimate concert where every voice matters. With precision, nuance, and extraordinary musicality, Tempus explores the space between silence and sound—and the remarkable things that happen when individual voices become one.
October 2 & 3 | Black Mountain & Asheville
ashevillechoralsociety.org
Trinity Episcopal Church
25
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Asheville Choral Society
8283677350
info@ashevillechoralsociety.org
Artist Group Info
warren.sallyk@gmail.com
Trinity Episcopal Church
60 Church StreetAsheville, North Carolina 28801
8283677350
info@ashevillechoralsociety.org