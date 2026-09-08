Tempus Concert - 10/2,3

Tempus presents From Silence…

Experience the artistry of Tempus, the Asheville Choral Society’s select vocal ensemble, in an intimate concert where every voice matters. With precision, nuance, and extraordinary musicality, Tempus explores the space between silence and sound—and the remarkable things that happen when individual voices become one.

October 2 & 3 | Black Mountain & Asheville

ashevillechoralsociety.org

