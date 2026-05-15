Teen Jurassic Escape Room at Rutherford County Library
Teen Jurassic Escape Room at Rutherford County Library
Teens are invited to join us on Jurassic Island (aka Rutherford County Library) on Wednesday, June 10th at 4:00pm to infiltrate their research facility and secure the velociraptor eggs before time runs out.
Rutherford County Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
Rutherford County Library
255 Callahan Koon Rd.Spindale, North Carolina 28160
828-287-6115
library@rutherfordcountync.gov