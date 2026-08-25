Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers - 11/10

STANDING ROOM ONLY

TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS

ARIA Award-winning indie-rock four piece Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Anna Ryan (they/she; vocals/guitar), Scarlett McKahey (she/her; guitar/vocals), Jaida Stephenson (she/her; bass) and Neve van Boxsel (she/her; drums) – have gone from strength to strength since the release of their debut EP Pretty Good For A Girl Band (2022), with its lead single ‘Girl Sports’ landing at #55 on the triple j Hottest 100. Their debut album I Love You (2023) landed at #6 on the ARIA Charts, placed at #52 on the Hottest 100 (‘I Used To Be Fun’), with its deluxe I Love You Too (2024) featuring new singles ‘Dull’ ft. Softcult and ‘Please Me’ ft. The Linda Lindas – the former landing at #187 in triple j’s Hottest 200 this year.

Now based across Ngunnawal/Canberra, and Naarm/Melbourne, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are just as concerned about issues facing today’s women, non-binary people and young people everywhere as they are with making music that continues to push boundaries and expectations. They are ambassadors for Green Music’s No Music on a Dead Planet, played Rising Tide on Parliament House steps, contributed to the Parliament inquiry into challenges and opportunities within the Australian live music industry and are firm supporters of Michael’s Rule. This is a band never to be pigeonholed, and definitely never underestimated.