Teen Candle Making at Mountains Branch Library
Teen Candle Making at Mountains Branch Library
Teens are invited to come design their own candles at Mountains Branch on Saturday, June 27th at 11:00am. They will get to make several translucent candles with different decorations inside of them.
Mountains Branch Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
Mountains Branch Library
Memorial HighwayLake Lure, North Carolina 28746-9275
8282876417
maria.davis@rutherfordcountync.gov