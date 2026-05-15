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Teen Candle Making at Mountains Branch Library

Teen Candle Making at Mountains Branch Library

Teens are invited to come design their own candles at Mountains Branch on Saturday, June 27th at 11:00am. They will get to make several translucent candles with different decorations inside of them.

Mountains Branch Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
www.rutherfordcountylibrary.org
Mountains Branch Library
Memorial Highway
Lake Lure, North Carolina 28746-9275
8282876417
maria.davis@rutherfordcountync.gov
library@rutherfordcountync.gov