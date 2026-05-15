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Teen Candle Making at Haynes Branch Library

Teen Candle Making at Haynes Branch Library

Teens are invited to come design their own candles at Haynes Branch on Saturday, June 13th at 11:00am! They will get to make several translucent candles with different decorations inside of them.

Haynes Branch Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
www.rutherfordcountylibrary.org
Haynes Branch Library
2669 Hwy 221-A
Mooresboro, North Carolina 28114
828-288-4039