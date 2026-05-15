Teen Book Club at Hope House Coffee Co.
Teen Book Club at Hope House Coffee Co.
Teens are invited to join us for coffee and books at Hope House Coffee Co! No special reading is required–just come talk about what you’ve been reading and hear what others have been enjoying.
There will be door prizes!
No registration is required.
Hope House Coffee Co.
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
Hope House Coffee Co.
1066 South Broadway St.Forest City, North Carolina 28043
8282884039