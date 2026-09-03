TAPROOM SHOW: Clover Valley Boys
TAPROOM SHOW: Clover Valley Boys
TAPROOM SHOW! Clover Valley Boys will be joining us on Friday, September 25th kicking things off at 7pm. There will be a $10 suggested donation.
About the Clover Valley Boys:
The Clover Valley Boys are a New Orleans-based old-time string band trio that is known for their authentic 1930s pre-bluegrass country folk sound. The band's lineup features Coleman Akin, Mo Kinney, and George Aschmann.
Leveller Brewing
$10 suggested donation
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Leveller Brewing
25 North Main St.Weaverville, North Carolina 28787
7408021825