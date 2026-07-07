Supernova - A Tribute to Oasis

When Franklin Rabon witnessed Oasis light up Wembley Stadium, something ignited. The raw power, the massive singalongs, the pure rock and roll electricity—it was everything that made him fall in love with Oasis in the first place. Franklin left Wembley with more than memories—he left with a purpose.

Supernova isn't just another tribute band going through the motions. This six-piece outfit is obsessed with recreating the energy, intensity, and swagger of a live Oasis performance. From the opening chords of "Rock 'n' Roll Star" to the final notes of "Champagne Supernova," every show is crafted to deliver the full Oasis experience—loud, raw, and unapologetic rock and roll.

Most fans never got the chance to see Oasis in their prime—before the massive stadiums, when they were still the scrappy Manchester lads playing clubs and theaters with something to prove. Supernova exists to give you that experience: an intimate, high-energy Oasis show where you can feel the music in your chest and sing every word at the top of your lungs. Whether you've been a fan since "Definitely Maybe" or just discovered them recently, Supernova delivers the closest thing to a real Oasis gig you'll find on this side of the Atlantic.