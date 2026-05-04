Summer Vibes Standup Comedy Picture Show

Summer Blues? Summer Love? This Summer Vibe Standup Comedy Picture Show will have all the summer you can handle, from summer vacations to summer loving, it’s sure to keep you in your seats figuring out what you just looked at! Standup comics do their material with a slideshow.

Wednesday May 27, 7:30-9p in The Orange Peel's comedy basement. PULP is a bourbon speakeasy (400+ varieties) located under the iconic stage. No food is served but we do have free snacks while they last and outside food is permitted (no drinks of any kind).

$18 tickets available at door or The Orange Peel’s website.

Comics on the show:

Hosted by Alex Parsons

Special Guest Atlanta comic Dante’ Quitman

Becca Steinhoff

Justin Blackburn

Min McWilliams

Larry Griffin

For more information contact Michele at SliceofLifeComedy.com