Summer Vibes Standup Comedy Picture Show
Summer Vibes Standup Comedy Picture Show
Summer Blues? Summer Love? This Summer Vibe Standup Comedy Picture Show will have all the summer you can handle, from summer vacations to summer loving, it’s sure to keep you in your seats figuring out what you just looked at! Standup comics do their material with a slideshow.
Wednesday May 27, 7:30-9p in The Orange Peel's comedy basement. PULP is a bourbon speakeasy (400+ varieties) located under the iconic stage. No food is served but we do have free snacks while they last and outside food is permitted (no drinks of any kind).
$18 tickets available at door or The Orange Peel’s website.
Comics on the show:
Hosted by Alex Parsons
Special Guest Atlanta comic Dante’ Quitman
Becca Steinhoff
Justin Blackburn
Min McWilliams
Larry Griffin
For more information contact Michele at SliceofLifeComedy.com