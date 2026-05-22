Summer Market Series: Locally Made Arts and Crafts
Summer Market Series: Locally Made Arts and Crafts
The Grey Eagle Presents
Our First Annual Summer Market Series ~ Unique hand crafted items made locally with love
Saturday, June 20
Saturday, July 18
Saturday August 15
10am-2pm
This is a FREE event!
Vendor inquiries ~ email sarah@thegreyeagle.com
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Aug 15, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801