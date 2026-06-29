Summer Jazz Series II - Chronology Music
Summer Jazz Series II - Chronology Music
Our Summer Jazz Series returns in July for its 2nd date! Located on the 8th floor rooftop of the Capital Center building in downtown Asheville, the space offers light bar/beverage service with stunning outdoor patio/balcony views of the sunset to the West, and an indoor space with inviting acoustics. Chronology Music will perform 2 sets of original jazz and select standards, and merchandise from their new album release 'Stories We Tell' will be available as well.
Capital Club of Asheville
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Chronology Music
chronologymusicbooking@gmail.com
Capital Club of Asheville
82 Patton Avenue - 8th FloorAsheville, North Carolina 28801
828-398-5055
info@capitalclubavl.com