Summer Jam '73 at Watkins Glen Revisited

The Summer Jam at Watkins Glen was a July 1973 rock festival outside Watkins Glen, New York, that featured the Allman Brothers Band, Grateful Dead and the Band. The July 28, 1973, event long held the Guinness Book of World Records entry for "largest audience at a pop festival," with an estimated 600,000 fans in attendance at the Watkins Glen Grand Prix Raceway.

Mike Faulkenberry has gathered musicians from some of the areas tribute bands for this annual event The band includes Mark Mulholland from the ABB tribute band, Idlewild South, on lead/slide. James Brock from Casey Clark Band, The Smokin J’s, Jasmine and the Kashmir Kings on Drums, Dan Ihle from Long Strange Deal on bass guitar. Grub Thornburg from Pretending- Eric Clapton Tribute, SRO, on organ and keys. Rob Reussaeu from The Grateful Dudes on piano, Jim Brock on drums, Mike Faulkenberry from Long Strange Deal and Pretending on guitar and vocals.

The band will be playing selections from the Grateful Dead and The Band in the first set, and The Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers Band the second set! Two full sets!

Get your tickets because this will be an absolutely good time!