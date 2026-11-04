Storyteller Tim Lowry Presents Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" - 12/03
Storyteller Tim Lowry Presents Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" - 12/03
Storyteller Tim Lowry Performs Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”
Thursday, December 3rd 7:00 at the Weaverville Community Center
Get your holiday celebration off to a bang with this unique one man show interpreting the world’s most beloved ghost story. Lowry uses humor to invite his listeners into another place and time to remember, reflect and resolve. Lowry gives the ghosts their due while addressing other themes of the story that run the full gamut of human experience. Not to be missed!
FREE – Sponsored by the Town of Weaverville
Weaverville Community Center
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Weaverville Community Programming and Arts
8286585816
smyers@weavervillenc.org
Artist Group Info
Tim Lowry
jmtotman@yahoo.com
Weaverville Community Center
60 Lakeshore Dr.Weaverville, North Carolina 28787
wcchl@weavervillenc.org