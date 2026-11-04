Storyteller Tim Lowry Presents Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" - 12/03

Storyteller Tim Lowry Performs Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”

Thursday, December 3rd 7:00 at the Weaverville Community Center

Get your holiday celebration off to a bang with this unique one man show interpreting the world’s most beloved ghost story. Lowry uses humor to invite his listeners into another place and time to remember, reflect and resolve. Lowry gives the ghosts their due while addressing other themes of the story that run the full gamut of human experience. Not to be missed!

FREE – Sponsored by the Town of Weaverville

