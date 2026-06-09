Story Slam - 6/27

Story Slam - three Professional Storytellers; John Thomas Fowler, Doug Elliot, Lance Smith will be Featured in the afternoon of tales and imagination. Part of the afternoon will feature an open microphone for people to come and tell family appropriate stories. register for open Mic 3pm Open Mic tellers begin after 3pm, prfessional tellers take teh stage at 4pm. at 6pm there will be a hot dog supper offered by the first Presbyterian Church. tellings will contiue thorugh the afternoon and evening. this evetn is sposored by the frist Presbyterian Church Forest City and The Tree of Life Foudation. cost is free, Donations are appreciated!