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Story Slam - 6/27

Story Slam - 6/27

Story Slam - three Professional Storytellers; John Thomas Fowler, Doug Elliot, Lance Smith will be Featured in the afternoon of tales and imagination. Part of the afternoon will feature an open microphone for people to come and tell family appropriate stories. register for open Mic 3pm Open Mic tellers begin after 3pm, prfessional tellers take teh stage at 4pm. at 6pm there will be a hot dog supper offered by the first Presbyterian Church. tellings will contiue thorugh the afternoon and evening. this evetn is sposored by the frist Presbyterian Church Forest City and The Tree of Life Foudation. cost is free, Donations are appreciated!

Frist Presbyterian Church Forest City
Free
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Tree of Life Cultural Foundation
828 755 5181
tolculturalfoundation@gmail.com
https://treeoflifeculturalfoundation.org

Artist Group Info

mtpreach.59@gmail.com
Frist Presbyterian Church Forest City
438 W Main Street
Forest City , North Carolina 28043
828-245-6112
firstpresch.fc@att.net
forestcityfpc.wncpresby.org