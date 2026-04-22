Steve Wynn (The Dream Syndicate/Baseball Project) Live in a Backyard in Charlotte - 5/08

Even though this show is happening in the backyard of a private home, it isn't a private show, anyone can buy a ticket. Once you do, we'll email you the exact address with your ticket confirmation. We can tell you it is in the Dilworth neighborhood. Bring a blanket or low lawn chair. BYOB. All Ages.

Steve Wynn, leader and founder of The Dream Syndicate, as well as a member of The Baseball Project, is touring living rooms and other private spaces solo in support of both his debut book, a memoir for Jawbone Press, as well as the reissue of Dream Syndicate’s “Medicine Show".

Wynn promises a one-man show blending songs from and inspired by the book along with a narrative structure of readings from the book and storytelling, adjunctly extrapolated from those passages. Fans can expect a selection of evergreens and rarities from the Dream Syndicate’s 80’s catalog along with illuminating covers and reflective numbers from the new album as well, all adding up to one tall tale of a past revisited.

Steve will be selling and signing copies of both Medicine Show and I Wouldn’t Say It If It Wasn’t True after every show.

