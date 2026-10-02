Starstruck Charm Workshop
Starstruck Charm Workshop
Make it yourself! Join us at our downtown Asheville metalsmithing studio to make this silver + brass + CZ star charm. You'll solder, set, stamp, and polish your charm. Leave with your finished piece!
*Brass Charm, Sterling Silver Chain/Jump Ring/Setting included
**Silver charm upgrades and additional gemstones available upon request
Ignite Jewelry Studios
$75.00
Every week through Nov 20, 2026.
Friday: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Supported By
Ignite Jewelry Studios
828-989-8107
info@ignitejewelrystudios.com
Ignite Jewelry Studios
191 Lyman St Ste 262Asheville , North Carolina 28801