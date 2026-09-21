St. James Choral Evensong: Remembering Bev Ward - 9/27

The St. James Choir will offer Choral Evensong for St. Michael & All Angels on Sunday, Sep. 27 at 5:00 p.m., with the prelude beginning at 4:40 p.m. This service is in loving memory of Bev Ward, who died earlier this year.

Bev was a quiet, gentle man but a GIANT in the field of church music. He was the last of the charter members of the Association of Anglican Musicians from 1966.

Artist in Residence Tate Addis will be playing two of his organ pieces during the prelude for the service, which begins at 4:40 p.m. Tate will also be playing Sowerby’s Rest in Peace. The St. James Choir will sing Bev’s beautiful setting of Ubi Caritas as a choral benediction at the end of the service, and also My Guardian Angel by Judith Weir, Preces & Responses by Sumsion, Evening Service in C by Ossewaarde, and In the Year That King Uzziah Died by David Williams.

Plan now to attend this beautiful service in memory of Bev Ward on Sunday, Sep. 27 at 4:40/5:00 p.m.