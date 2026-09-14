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Squishy Skate at Smoky Mountain Sk8way

Squishy Skate at Smoky Mountain Sk8way

Skate, trade, adopt and collect at Squishy Skate in Waynesville on Saturday, September 19, 2026, from 1–6 p.m. The first 100 kids receive a free squishy. Enjoy the squishy adoption center, swap shop, games and prizes. Admission is $12 plus $3 skate rental. The linked ticket shop is the general Sk8way storefront; select the September 19 daytime session.

Event information: https://smokymountainsk8way.com/squishy-skate-september-19-2026/
Original event flyer: https://smokymountainsk8way.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/squishy-skate-balanced-final.png
Online ticket shop (general storefront; select your session): https://us.partywirks.com/storefront_express/main/vendor/smoky_mountain_sk8way/407/2681/7573?package=2681

Smoky Mountain Sk8way & Fun Zone
$12 admission plus $3 skate rental
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Smoky Mountain Sk8way & Fun Zone
828-246-9124
info@smokymountainsk8way.com
https://smokymountainsk8way.com/
Smoky Mountain Sk8way & Fun Zone
19025 Great Smoky Expressway
Waynesville, North Carolina 28786
828-246-9124
info@smokymountainsk8way.com
https://smokymountainsk8way.com/