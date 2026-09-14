Squishy Skate at Smoky Mountain Sk8way

Skate, trade, adopt and collect at Squishy Skate in Waynesville on Saturday, September 19, 2026, from 1–6 p.m. The first 100 kids receive a free squishy. Enjoy the squishy adoption center, swap shop, games and prizes. Admission is $12 plus $3 skate rental. The linked ticket shop is the general Sk8way storefront; select the September 19 daytime session.

Event information: https://smokymountainsk8way.com/squishy-skate-september-19-2026/

Original event flyer: https://smokymountainsk8way.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/squishy-skate-balanced-final.png

Online ticket shop (general storefront; select your session): https://us.partywirks.com/storefront_express/main/vendor/smoky_mountain_sk8way/407/2681/7573?package=2681