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Spiro Nicolopoulos Funk Apocalypse - 8/17

Spiro Nicolopoulos Funk Apocalypse - 8/17

Standing Room Only

Spiro Nicolopoulos Funk Apocalypse!

“Spiro Nicolopoulos Funk Apocalypse” (SNFA) – welcomes music lovers to enjoy soulful vibes with funky jams taken to new sonic spaces fusing musical places for modern and tailored tastes. Featuring a local ensemble of creatives.

Crew: Spiro Nicolopoulos on guitar and vocals, Michael Filippone on bass, Mike Rhodes on drums

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$9.89
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801