Spiro Nicolopoulos Funk Apocalypse - 8/17
Spiro Nicolopoulos Funk Apocalypse - 8/17
Standing Room Only
Spiro Nicolopoulos Funk Apocalypse!
“Spiro Nicolopoulos Funk Apocalypse” (SNFA) – welcomes music lovers to enjoy soulful vibes with funky jams taken to new sonic spaces fusing musical places for modern and tailored tastes. Featuring a local ensemble of creatives.
Crew: Spiro Nicolopoulos on guitar and vocals, Michael Filippone on bass, Mike Rhodes on drums
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$9.89
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801