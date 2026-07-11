Spiro Nicolopoulos Funk Apocalypse - 8/17

Standing Room Only

Spiro Nicolopoulos Funk Apocalypse!

“Spiro Nicolopoulos Funk Apocalypse” (SNFA) – welcomes music lovers to enjoy soulful vibes with funky jams taken to new sonic spaces fusing musical places for modern and tailored tastes. Featuring a local ensemble of creatives.

Crew: Spiro Nicolopoulos on guitar and vocals, Michael Filippone on bass, Mike Rhodes on drums