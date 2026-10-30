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Spirits in Passing — Mythobardic Songs and Tales - 11/06

Spirits in Passing — Mythobardic Songs and Tales - 11/06

“Spirits in Passing” is an introspective, gently interactive, post-Halloween storytelling-and-music night featuring poetry, storytelling, and original songs and music in the mythobardic tradition. Teller and artist Mica Sun with special guest Samara Jade will share mythology, reflections, original poetry and a little interactive theater.

Story Parlor
25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
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Artist Group Info

Mica Sun
appalachian.season@gmail.com
www.micasun.com
Story Parlor
227 Haywood Rd
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
4156068096
hello@lonesomestationmusic.com
https://storyparloravl.com/