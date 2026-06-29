Sort of Damocles - The Music of Rocky Horror + More - 9/25

Rocky Horror has been a sensation for over 50 years. First as a Stage Show, then as a Movie and now part of a Live Music review. Sort of Damocles brings the SONGS of Rocky Horror to the forefront and presents these gems + other glam rock classics in a new unique way.

In addition to the hits like “Dammit Janet” and “Time Warp”, Sort of Damocles will play all the songs from the movie including deep cuts and deleted tracks. They will weave in songs from Meatloaf, Bowie, and T. Rex, giving you a full 70's glam rock experience. For the theatre fans, they will also sprinkle in a bit of Hedwig and Little Shop like the soundtrack to a piece of cult musical fan fiction!

This is being presented by an All-Star lineup of Asheville musicians featuring members of Dr. Bacon, Andrew Thelston Band, Carpal Tullar, Lower Peaks, Fancy & The Gentleman, Ska City and more!!