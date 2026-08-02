"Songs to the Moon" Four Seasons Chamber Orchestra Concert - 8/28
"Songs to the Moon" Four Seasons Chamber Orchestra Concert - 8/28
This program titled, "Songs to the Moon" is a sunset outdoor spectacular featuring Soprano; Amanda Horton. Selections will include; Haydn: "Overture to Il Mondo Della Luna," Mozart: “Deh vieni, non tardar” from Marriage of Figaro, Holmès: “La Nuit et L’Amour” from Ludus pro Patria and Dvořák: “Song to the Moon” from Rusalka.
FernLeaf Community Charter School Wilderness Campus
15.00
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Four Seaons Chamber Orchestra
828-490-7119
info@4seasonsorchestra.org
Artist Group Info
Amanda Horton
FernLeaf Community Charter School Wilderness Campus
249 Old Hendersonville RoadFletcher, North Carolina 28732
(828) 545-8865
etsvox@gmail.com