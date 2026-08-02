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"Songs to the Moon" Four Seasons Chamber Orchestra Concert - 8/28

"Songs to the Moon" Four Seasons Chamber Orchestra Concert - 8/28

This program titled, "Songs to the Moon" is a sunset outdoor spectacular featuring Soprano; Amanda Horton. Selections will include; Haydn: "Overture to Il Mondo Della Luna," Mozart: “Deh vieni, non tardar” from Marriage of Figaro, Holmès: “La Nuit et L’Amour” from Ludus pro Patria and Dvořák: “Song to the Moon” from Rusalka.

FernLeaf Community Charter School Wilderness Campus
15.00
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Four Seaons Chamber Orchestra
828-490-7119
info@4seasonsorchestra.org
4seasonsorchestra.org

Artist Group Info

Amanda Horton
FernLeaf Community Charter School Wilderness Campus
249 Old Hendersonville Road
Fletcher, North Carolina 28732
(828) 545-8865
etsvox@gmail.com
https://www.fernleafccs.org