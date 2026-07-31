Songs to the Moon - 8/28
Songs to the Moon - 8/28
The Four Seasons Chamber Orchestra presents a spectacular full moon evening outdoor event "Songs to the Moon" with guest soloist soprano Amanda Horton and music by Haydn, Nielsen, Pink Floyd and others. The concert will be held at the scenic Fernleaf Charter School Wilderness Campus in Fletcher providing a panoramic view of the mountains. The outdoor concert space is fully handicap accessible, and the performance will be moved inside to the adjacent event hall in the event of inclement weather.
FernLeaf Community Charter School Wilderness Campus
$15, kids free
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Four Seasons Chamber Orchestra
828-490-7119
info@4seasonsorchestra.org
FernLeaf Community Charter School Wilderness Campus
249 Old Hendersonville RoadFletcher, North Carolina 28732
(828) 545-8865
etsvox@gmail.com