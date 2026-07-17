Soccer Watch Party (Spain v. Argentina)
Soccer Watch Party (Spain v. Argentina)
Looking for the ultimate place to watch the Final? We’ve got you covered.
Escape the heat and join us for a premium Soccer Watch Party. Enjoy the game on two giant theater-style projection screens in a perfectly tuned, low-light room with incredible sound.
Relax on our ultra-comfortable couches and stay chilled with the best air conditioning in town.
White Horse Black Mountain
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
White Horse Black Mountain
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org