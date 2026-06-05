Join us to learn all about rain gardens and how to add one to your landscape.

* How do rain gardens function and why do we all need them?

* What are the ecological benefits of a rain garden?

* How do you determine a site and construct a rain garden?

* Which native plants work well in rain gardens?

This educational program will be led by Watauga County Extension Agent Paige Patterson, a member of the Gardens Advisory Board.

No registration required, but if you would like to be notified of changes due to inclement weather, register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/slow-the-flow-rain-gardens-in-the-mountains-tickets-1990677278327

Suggested donation: $5 per person

Payable online at www.danielboonenativegardens.org/donate or in person at the workshop

All proceeds will benefit the Gardens, a 501(c)(3) organization

(In the case of inclement weather such as thunderstorms, this event will be rescheduled to Sunday, June 28, at 11 a.m. Please check Facebook or Instagram, or send an email to info@danielboonenativegardens.org for updates.)