APLR Presents: Slow Runner - Album Release Show - with Whym

Friday, July 10th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6PM || Show 7 PM

Slow Runner

Slow Runner is the creative vessel for Michael Flynn, an Americana-adjacent singer/songwriter based in western North Carolina. His songs have been featured on shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Shameless, and on commercials for useful products like cars and shampoo. He’s also won a few awards for songwriting, most recently the 2021 Newsong Music Grand Prize. After a few years performing under his own name, Michael signed a record deal with SonyBMG in 2006 and began releasing music as Slow Runner in a long-running collaboration with producer/multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaler and other musical friends. Slow Runner has spawned 6 full length albums among other EPs and singles, and has toured internationally with acts like The Avett Brothers, Josh Ritter, and many others. His music explores disparate genres from dreamy synth-pop to confessional folk, always anchored by compelling lyrics and an authentic emotional core. 2026 sees the release of a new full length Slow Runner album, 'Dog Years,' a joyous eruption of indie rock and lovedrunk synths.

Whym

Dreamy alternative/indie music out of Asheville, NC from singer/songwriter/producer Sarah McCoy.

All ages

Ending Time is an estimate

Tickets only sold through DICE.

Ticket Price will increase day of show. Save by buying before!

