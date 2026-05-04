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Sleepytime Gorilla Museum - 7/28

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum - 7/28

STANDING ROOM ONLY

SLEEPYTIME GORILLA MUSEUM
Perhaps we can call them Avant-Prog Metal, or Grindcore Funk Theater, or in the words of one particularly rapt concertgoer “Satanic Anarchic Viking Shit.” Regardless, Sleepytime Gorilla Museum indoctrinates their audiences with circuitous melodies, unnamable harmonies and gleefully dark, evocative sounds emanating from an array of voices and instruments, many of them homemade.

WENDY EISENBERG
Wendy Eisenberg is an improviser and songwriter who uses guitar, pedals, the tenor banjo, the computer, the synthesizer and the voice.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$32.90
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801