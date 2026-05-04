Sleepytime Gorilla Museum - 7/28
Sleepytime Gorilla Museum - 7/28
STANDING ROOM ONLY
SLEEPYTIME GORILLA MUSEUM
Perhaps we can call them Avant-Prog Metal, or Grindcore Funk Theater, or in the words of one particularly rapt concertgoer “Satanic Anarchic Viking Shit.” Regardless, Sleepytime Gorilla Museum indoctrinates their audiences with circuitous melodies, unnamable harmonies and gleefully dark, evocative sounds emanating from an array of voices and instruments, many of them homemade.
WENDY EISENBERG
Wendy Eisenberg is an improviser and songwriter who uses guitar, pedals, the tenor banjo, the computer, the synthesizer and the voice.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$32.90
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801