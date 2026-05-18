Skeletons in the Closet: Queer Horror Book Club

Queers and horror have always gone hand in manicured hand. We know what it means to be made into a monster, all while navigating the true life terrors of conversion therapy and gender reveal parties. This queer horror book club explores queerness from the magic to the truly macabre. This month we're letting this bite-sized collection of short fiction and poetry sink its teeth into us. It hurts sooo good! (Use promo code YIKES to save 10% at checkout.)

"Consider Trans Voices in Horror our claim to dignity and freedom, our reclamation of our personhood. We're here, we're suffering, yet we're stronger than ever before."—Claire Orrange, editor of Trans Voices in Horror

Each meeting of this book club is structured to encourage deep engagement with the themes of the text, as well as facilitate connection among the participants. If you are looking to meet other queer people and/or horror lovers this is the book club for you! This month we'll be joined for a quick virtual Q&A from the editor and several contributors to Trans Voices in Horror!

For past book club title selections, check out our queer horror list.