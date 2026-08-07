Skeletons in the Closet: Queer Horror Book Club

Queers and horror have always gone hand in manicured hand. We know what it means to be made into a monster, all while navigating the true life terrors of conversion therapy and gender reveal parties. This queer horror book club explores queerness from the magic to the truly macabre. This month we're crushing on this sapphic horror-romance, Feast While You Can, written by wife and wife duo Mikaella Clements and Onjuli Datta. (Use promo code YIKES to save 10% at checkout.)

"Queer women have always been part of the horror genre. But in the capable, beckoning hands of Clements and Datta, we get to see the story from their perspective, with monsters made not from them, but for them. In Feast While You Can, queer desire is the cure, not the curse, and it will satiate readers who have subsisted for too long on the crumbs of representation.”—Hugh Ryan, author of The Women’s House of Detention

Each meeting of this book club is structured to encourage deep engagement with the themes of the text, as well as facilitate connection among the participants. If you are looking to meet other queer people and/or horror lovers this is the book club for you. This month we'll be joined for a quick virtual Q&A from the authors!

For past book club title selections, check out our queer horror list.

Content Warning: This event may include discussion of animal cruelty and violence.