Skeletons in the Closet: Queer Horror Book Club

Queers and horror have always gone hand in manicured hand. We know what it means to be made into a monster, all while navigating the true life terrors of conversion therapy and gender reveal parties. This queer horror book club explores queerness from the magic to the truly macabre. This month we're turning to the past for a surreal gothic historical novel by Cynthia Gómez, Muñeca. (Use promo code YIKES to save 10% at checkout.)

"Cynthia Gómez weaves real history, terrible magic, and swooning romance into a story that will capture readers like a spell... or a spiderweb."—Lindsay King-Miller, author of previous book club picks This is My Body and The Z Word

Each meeting of this book club is structured to encourage deep engagement with the themes of the text, as well as facilitate connection among the participants. If you are looking to meet other queer people and/or horror lovers this is the book club for you. This month we'll be joined for a brief virtual Q&A with the author!

For past book club title selections, check out our queer horror list.

Content Warning: This event may include discussion of abuse, violence and death or dying.