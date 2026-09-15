Sister Sadie and The Kittredge Arts Center Grand Reopening - 10/2

On Friday October 2nd at 7 PM, Warren Wilson College celebrates the grand reopening of Kittredge Arts Center, with renowned Bluegrass act Sister Sadie headlining! The Kittredge Arts Center grand reopening is part of the Warren Wilson College's 2026 Homecoming, and is also a homecoming for Sister Sadie's mandolinist, WWC alum' Rainy Miatke (Music Major, Class of 2025).

Doors open at 6:15 PM with light refreshments, and concert starts at 7 PM.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://wwc-ventures.ticketspice.com/sister-sadie-and-the-kittredge-arts-center-grand-reopening

For more information abuot the event, please contact Dr. Jason DeCristofaro at jdecristofaro@warren-wilson.edu or (828)545-3916.

Sister Sadie Bio:

What started as an accidental band became a force. GRAMMY-nominated. IBMA-decorated. Opry-validated. But for all the

accolades, they were often reduced to one line: an all-female bluegrass band. True—but never the point. Sister Sadie has always

been about the music. The fire. The truth.

Their new album, All Will Be Well, is that truth—loud, fearless, and free. You’ll hear echoes of bluegrass, but what rises is

something bigger: country with claws, Americana with muscle, gospel grit and raw storytelling.

From the haunting “Prodigal Daughter” to the swagger of “Do What You Want” and the aching beauty of “If I Don’t Have You,”

these six women are not performing roles—they’re telling you who they are.

This is Sister Sadie, evolved: bold, bonded, and braver than ever. They're not asking for space. They're taking it.

And they’re just getting started.

About Kittredge Arts Center:

Nestled within the beautiful, historic Warren Wilson College campus, the Kittredge Arts Center provides a centralized location for the arts at WWC and WNC. The Center features the 321-seat Kittredge Theater and 80-seat Williams Recital Hall, where music and performance events are featured throughout the year. Kittredge Arts Center is also available as a rental space to organizations looking for an affordable option in a beautiful location for conferences, business retreats, and other events.

For more information, please contact Dr. Jason DeCristofaro (Assistant Professor of Music, Music Department Chair, and Director of Kittredge Arts Center) at 828-545-3916 or jdecristofaro@warren-wilson.edu