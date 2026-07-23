Sister Sadie - 9/17
Sister Sadie - 9/17
Known for their striking bluegrass presence, Sister Sadie earned a regular seat at The Grand Ole
Opry and has headlined every major American roots festival. The Nashville sextet released their acclaimed album All Will Be Well in 2025, earning their 2nd GRAMMY® nomination for Best Bluegrass Album.
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$44
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org