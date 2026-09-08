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SINGO! Music Bingo

SINGO! Music Bingo

Music lovers, this one’s for you! Join us in the taproom every Friday at 6:00pm for Singo — the music bingo game that brings the party. From pop hits to rock classics, you’ll hear it, match it, and win it. It’s free to play, there are prizes up for grabs and you can jump in throughout the night.

12 Bones Smokehouse & Brewing
Every week through Oct 30, 2026.
Friday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM

Event Supported By

12 Bones Smokehouse & Brewing
(828) 687-1395
taproom@12bones.com
https://12bones.com/
12 Bones Smokehouse & Brewing
2350 Hendersonville Road
Arden, North Carolina 28704
(828) 687-1395
taproom@12bones.com
https://12bones.com/